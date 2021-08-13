CCI approves acquisition of shares by MacRitchie and Fort Canning in ANI Technologies

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves the acquisition of shares by MacRitchie Investments and Fort Canning Investments; and voting rights by Mr Bhavish Aggarwal in ANI Technologies Private Limited

The proposed combination envisages acquisition of shareholding(s) and certain right(s) in ANI Technologies Private Limited (ANI) by MacRitchie Investments Pte. Ltd. (MacRitchie) and Fort Canning Investments Pte. Ltd. (Fort Canning). The proposed combination also envisages the acquisition of certain voting rights by Mr Bhavish Aggarwal in ANI.

Advertisement

MacRitchie is an investment holding company. It is a subsidiary of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited (Temasek). Temasek is an investment company based in Singapore. Fort Canning is an investment holding company. Bhavish is the executive director of ANI.

ANI is engaged in operating an internet and mobile technology platform which provides taxi and auto-rickshaw aggregation services under the brand name Ola. ANI through its subsidiaries is, inter alia, engaged in the businesses of manufacturing and selling food, digital payments, etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)