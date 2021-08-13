CCI approves acquisition by Zomato of 9.3% stake in Grofers and Hands-on Trades

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves the proposed combination involving the acquisition by Zomato Limited (Zomato) of approximately 9.3% stake in each of Grofers India Private Limited (Grofers India) and Hands-on Trades Private Limited (HoT) along with certain rights in each of the Targets.

Zomato: Zomato is a public limited company. It primarily operates in the food services market and provides a platform that connects customers, restaurant partners and delivery partners, serving their multiple needs. Zomato's subsidiary, Zomato Internet Private Limited, also operates Hyper pure, wherein it largely supplies fresh, high-quality ingredients (such as vegetables, fruits, meats etc.) primarily to Zomato's restaurant partners.

Advertisement

Grofers India - Grofers India is a private limited company that operates an e-commerce marketplace in India, providing an information technology platform on a digital and electronic network to act as a facilitator between third-party sellers of various products (such as grocery, fruits and vegetables, bakery items, personal care, health and hygiene, pet care, and baby care etc.) and potential buyers of goods.

HoT – HoT is a private limited company that is engaged in the business of B2B wholesale trading with third party merchants, contract manufacturing of food products, grocery and other goods for the purpose of onward sale on a wholesale basis, and providing warehousing services including storage of food products and grocery goods to third party merchants.

Grofers International Pte. Limited (Grofers International) - Grofers International is an investment holding company and is the holding company of Grofers India and HoT.

(With Inputs from PIB)