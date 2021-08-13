Left Menu

CCI approves acquisition of shares by Plum Wood in ANI Technologies

The proposed combination envisages the acquisition of shareholding and certain rights in ANI Technologies Private Limited (ANI) by Plum Wood Investment Limited (Plum Wood).

Plum Wood is an investment holding company. Shareholders of Plum Wood are certain private equity funds managed by Warburg Pincus LLC (Warburg Pincus). Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves the acquisition of shares by Plum Wood Investment and voting rights by Mr Bhavish Aggarwal in ANI Technologies Private Limited.

The proposed combination envisages the acquisition of shareholding and certain rights in ANI Technologies Private Limited (ANI) by Plum Wood Investment Limited (Plum Wood). The proposed combination also envisages the acquisition of certain voting rights by Mr Bhavish Aggarwal in ANI.

Plum Wood is an investment holding company. Shareholders of Plum Wood are certain private equity funds managed by Warburg Pincus LLC (Warburg Pincus). Warburg Pincus is headquartered in New York, United States. It acts as a manager to certain private equity funds. Bhavish is the executive director of ANI.

ANI is engaged in operating an internet and mobile technology platform which provides taxi and auto-rickshaw aggregation services under the brand name Ola. ANI through its subsidiaries is, inter alia, engaged in the businesses of manufacturing and selling food, digital payments, etc.

