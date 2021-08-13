Left Menu

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 set for record open after Disney's strong earnings

So far this week, the Dow and the S&P 500 have risen 0.8% and 0.5% respectively, boosted by gains in economically sensitive stocks. DoorDash Inc slid 4.5% after the food-delivery firm's loss widened more than expected in the second quarter as it spent heavily to expand internationally and into a crowded market for grocery during the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 18:07 IST
US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 set for record open after Disney's strong earnings
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United States

The Dow and the S&P 500 were set to open at record highs on Friday after Walt Disney's forecast-beating results, while signs of cooling inflation and a strong recovery in corporate earnings kept the indexes on track for a second straight week of gains. Disney jumped 4.6% in premarket trading after it topped Wall Street expectations for quarterly earnings as its streaming services picked up more customers than expected and pandemic-hit U.S. theme parks returned to profitability.

Airbnb Inc slipped 2.7% after it flagged a hit to its current-quarter bookings by the Delta variant of the coronavirus and a slowing pace of U.S. vaccination. A stellar earnings season, improving economic data and the Senate's passage of a large infrastructure bill have all reinforced investors' belief in the economic recovery, pushing U.S. stocks to all-time highs in the past few sessions.

Concerns over higher inflation and a sooner-than-anticipated policy tapering by the Federal Reserve also ebbed after data earlier this week showed the pace of increase in U.S. consumer prices slowed in July even as producer prices posted their biggest annual increase in more than a decade. "What we know about inflation at this point is that it remains relatively high, but it doesn't appear to be getting a lot worse at the moment," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.

"High inflation is not always a bad thing if it's accompanied by strong economic growth and right now it is just indicative that the economy is doing very well." Investors are looking ahead to the minutes of the Fed's latest policy meeting, due next week, and the annual meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later in August for fresh cues on policy.

At 8:22 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 56 points, or 0.16%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.5 points, or 0.06%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 11.25 points, or 0.07%. So far this week, the Dow and the S&P 500 have risen 0.8% and 0.5% respectively, boosted by gains in economically sensitive stocks.

DoorDash Inc slid 4.5% after the food-delivery firm's loss widened more than expected in the second quarter as it spent heavily to expand internationally and into a crowded market for grocery during the pandemic. Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc gained 0.4% and 2.1% respectively after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines for people with compromised immune systems.

U.S.-listed shares of Pfizer's partner BioNTech were up 2.9%. Activision Blizzard Inc rose 1.5% after Citigroup upgraded the video game publisher's stock to "buy" from "neutral".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021