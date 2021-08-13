Left Menu

BGR Energy Systems loss narrows to Rs 56.55 cr in June quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 18:13 IST
BGR Energy Systems loss narrows to Rs 56.55 cr in June quarter
  • Country:
  • India

BGR Energy Systems's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 56.55 crore in the June 2021 quarter as compared to a year ago, mainly due to higher revenues, the company said on Friday.

The consolidated net loss of the company was Rs 74.42 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2020, a BSE filing stated.

Total income of the firm rose to Rs 254.84 crore in the quarter from Rs 127.76 crore in the same period a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021