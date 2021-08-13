Left Menu

Prez to address nation on the eve of Independence Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 18:17 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on the eve of 75th Independence Day on Saturday, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.

The president's address will be broadcast from 1900 hours on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, it said.

The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan, the communique said.

“AIR will broadcast regional language versions at 2130 hrs on its respective regional networks,” it added. PTI AKV SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

