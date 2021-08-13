Left Menu

Inox Wind loss narrows to Rs 80.49 crore in June quarter

Inox Wind on Friday said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 80.49 crore in the June 2021 quarter, due to higher revenues. The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 110.32 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2020, a BSE filing said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 18:19 IST
  India

Inox Wind on Friday said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 80.49 crore in the June 2021 quarter, due to higher revenues. The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 110.32 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2020, a BSE filing said. Total income of the company rose to 170.81 crore in the quarter from Rs 101.90 crore in the same period a year ago. Considering that the group is in the business of manufacturing of wind turbine generator which fall under the renewable energy sector being the priority sector, the management believes that the impact of this (COVID) outbreak on the business and financial position of the group will not be significant as at the date of approval of these financial results, it said. The group management does not see any risks in the group's ability to continue as a going concern and meeting its liabilities, the filing said.

