Left Menu

Exports up 49.85 pc in July to USD 35.43 bn; trade deficit at USD 10.97 bn

The countrys exports surged 49.85 per cent to USD 35.43 billion in July on account of healthy growth in petroleum, engineering, and gems and jewellery segments, even as the trade deficit widened to USD 10.97 billion during the month, official data showed on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 18:25 IST
Exports up 49.85 pc in July to USD 35.43 bn; trade deficit at USD 10.97 bn
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The country's exports surged 49.85 percent to USD 35.43 billion in July on account of healthy growth in petroleum, engineering, and gems and jewelry segments, even as the trade deficit widened to USD 10.97 billion during the month, official data showed on Friday. Imports during the month also rose by about 63 percent to USD 46.40 billion, as per the data released by the commerce ministry. ''The trade balance for July 2021 was estimated at USD (-) 10.97 billion as against USD(-) 4.83 billion in July 2020, which is a decline of 127.37 percent,'' the ministry said in a statement. Oil imports soared by 97.45 percent to USD 12.89 billion.

Exports during April-July 2021-22 rose by 74.5 percent year-on-year to USD 130.82 billion, as against USD 75 billion in the same period last year. Imports during the first four months of the fiscal increased by 94 percent to USD 172.5 billion. Commenting on the data, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President A Sakthivel said the global demand during this period has also remained buoyant as the order booking positions of exporters have been impressive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021