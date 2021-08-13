Left Menu

London court orders Binance to trace cryptocurrency hackers

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-08-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 19:27 IST
London court orders Binance to trace cryptocurrency hackers
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's High Court has ordered Binance, one of the world's largest crytocurrency exchanges, to identify hackers and freeze their accounts after one of its users said it was the victim of a $2.6 million hack. In a judgment made public this week, a High Court judge granted requests by artificial intelligence (AI) company Fetch.ai for Binance to take steps to identify the hackers and track and seize the assets.

While involving a relatively small sum, the case is one of the first public ones involving Binance and will be a test of the English court system's ability to tackle fraud on cryptocurrency platforms. "We can confirm that we are helping Fetch.ai in the recovery of assets," a Binance spokesperson said.

"Binance routinely freezes accounts that are identified as having suspicious activity occurring in line with our security policies and commitment to ensuring that users are protected while using our platform." Binance, which has an opaque corporate structure, has faced intense regulatory scrutiny amid a worldwide crackdown on cryptocurrencies over concerns that such exchanges could be used for money laundering or to allow consumers to fall victim to scams or runaway bets.

Binance has said it is committed to complying with appropriate local rules wherever it operates and has expanded its international compliance team and advisory board. "We need to dispel the myth that cryptoassets are anonymous. The reality is that with the right rules and applications they can be tracked, traced and recovered," Syedur Rahman, a partner at Rahman Ravelli, which is representing Fetch.ai, told Reuters.

Fetch.ai, which is incorporated in England and Singapore and develops AI projects for blockchain databases, alleges fraudsters hacked their way into its cryptocurrency accounts on the Binance exchange on June 6. Unable to remove the assets because of account restrictions, they allegedly sold them to a linked third party at a fraction of their value in under an hour.

Rahman said Binance, which had notified Fetch.AI of unusual activity in its account, had already frozen a sum and had indicated it would comply with the orders. The claimants will have to prove they are victims of fraud before seeking a recovery order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021