Metro to extend services by one hour from Monday

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-08-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 19:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Metro Railway has decided to extend services along its north-south corridor in the city by an hour in the evening from Monday, with the last train leaving terminal stations at 9 pm, an official said.

Kolkata Metro authorities have also increased the number of daily trains to 228 from 220 with a peak hour interval of five minutes between services in view of the rise in passenger count.

''From Monday, along the north-south corridor, the last metro will leave the terminal stations at 9 pm instead of 8 pm as the state government has relaxed the restriction period,'' a Metro spokesperson said on Friday.

The West Bengal government has announced that night movement restrictions in the state owing to the COVID-19 pandemic will be in place from 11 pm to 5 am, and not from 9 pm, starting August 16. The Metro official further said that due to heavy waterlogging following incessant rain here, a "slip" in the embankment may have occurred in about a 100-metre portion of land between Noapara and Baranagar stations.

''As a precautionary measure and in order to strengthen the toe of the embankment slope, repairing work has been taken up to ensure its long-term stability,'' he said.

