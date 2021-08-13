Left Menu

Govt notifies extension of RoSCTL scheme for textile exporters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 19:45 IST
Govt notifies extension of RoSCTL scheme for textile exporters
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Friday notified the RoSCTL scheme for textiles exporters and said the duty credit scrips under this support measure would be issued without insisting on realisation of the export proceeds.

On July 14, the Cabinet approved the continuation of the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) scheme under which garment exporters will continue to get a rebate on central and state taxes on their outward shipments till March 2024.

The notification said the adequate safeguard mechanism would be put in place for effective monitoring of realisation of the export proceeds.

''While the proposed scheme will be implemented on a revenue foregone basis, a budgetary control would be exercised through appropriate entries in the annual financial statement.

''To ensure that expenditure under the scheme does not exceed the allocation amount in a particular financial year, the expenditure and liability shall be reviewed on a quarterly basis,'' it added.

It said that for the purpose of audit and verification, the exporter would be required to keep records to substantiate their claims made under the scheme. And, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) would put a monitoring and audit mechanism, with an information technology-based risk management system (RMS), in place.

The textiles ministry will conduct an annual impact analysis of the scheme.

Rebate of state taxes and levies would include VAT on fuel used in transportation, mandi tax, duty of electricity, and stamp duty on export documents. They will also include embedded SGST and CSGT paid on inputs such as pesticides and fertilisers used in production of raw cotton, central excise duty on fuel used in transportation, embedded CGST and compensation cess on coal used in production of electricity.

The scrips will be issued electronically on customs system. It will be used for payment of basic customs duty on import of goods. They are freely transferable. ''Action under the Customs Act may be taken by the customs authorities for recovery of erroneous or excess paid RoSCTL. Further, the exporter is required to return any over-payment of rebate issued through the scrips arising from miscalculation,'' it said.

Under the RoSCTL scheme, maximum rate of rebate for apparel was 6.05 per cent; while for made-ups, this was up to 8.2 per cent. Garments and made-ups segment such as home textiles products are covered under the scheme.

Commenting on the latest decision, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said the extension will help exporters get rebate on all embedded taxes and make products globally competitive.

Sakthivel, who is also the FIEO president, said this will help exporters effectively compete with countries such as Bangladesh, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Sri Lanka.

''The longer stability in the rates till March 31, 2024, will attract further investment in these sectors, as manufacturers can plan their exports on a longer time horizon factoring the RoSCTL rates,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021