TN Budget is likely to boost economy: TVS Motor chairman

Chennai, Aug 13 PTI The chairman of two- and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Venu Srinivasan on Friday said the budget presented by the Tamil Nadu government, headed by the DMK, would ensure allround development of society and was likely to boost the economy of the State.The budget has focused on putting Chief Minister M K Stalins vision into various schemes and projects.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-08-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 19:46 IST
TN Budget is likely to boost economy: TVS Motor chairman
Chennai, Aug 13 (PTI): The chairman of two- and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Venu Srinivasan on Friday said the budget presented by the Tamil Nadu government, headed by the DMK, would ensure allround development of society and was likely to boost the economy of the State.

The budget has focused on putting Chief Minister M K Stalin's vision into various schemes and projects. The budget aims at strengthening social welfare, employment and economic growth, Srinivasan said in a statement on the budget that was presented by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan earlier today.

Tamil Nadu would see a vibrant development phase with the government of the State giving special emphasis on development of women and children, he said.

The budget would increase employment among the vulnerable sections of society, he said. Through the budget, the government is focusing on growth and aims to leave no stone unturned to achieve that goal.

The stress laid on infrastructure and healthcare would add a boost to the economy, he said.

''The several measures will help cross many a milestone and is likely to boost the economy of the State. Through this budget, all-round development of society will be ensured,'' Srinivasan said.

Among the proposals made in the Budget was the tax cut of Rs three per litre of petrol that would come into effect from Saturday.

