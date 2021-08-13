Left Menu

Patnaik announces package for pandemic hit weavers

The beneficiary weavers will get houses on a priority basis, he said adding electricity and electrical fans will be provided at the work shed for the comfort of weavers.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday announced a special package for the COVID-19 pandemic-hit weavers as part of Odisha government's financial assistance to the poor affected due to shutdown and lockdown.

The eligible beneficiary will get financial assistance of interest free loan of Rs 50,000, Patnaik announced. About15,000 loom pits will be converted into concrete ones in the next three years and Rs 7000 will be spent on each loom pit, he said.

This apart 3000 weavers to get house-cum-work shed in the first phase. The beneficiary weavers will get houses on a priority basis, he said adding electricity and electrical fans will be provided at the work shed for the comfort of weavers. The handloom business has been severely affected by the pandemic in the last two years and their livelihoods have been impacted, Patnaik said.

The beneficiaries of the package will be selected on the basis of the Panchayati Raj department guidelines, he said.

