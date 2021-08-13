Left Menu

Sebi decides on marking lien on demat accounts

CC will cancel excess blocked securities and securities will become free balance in shareholders account.On settlement date, all blocked shares mentioned in accepted bid will be transferred to CCs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 19:49 IST
Sebi decides on marking lien on demat accounts
  • Country:
  • India

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday decided that a lien will be marked in the demat accounts against the shares of the shareholders participating in the tender offers made following open offers, buy back offers and delisting of securities.

Upon finalisation of the entitlement, only accepted quantity of shares will be debited from the demat account of the shareholders and the lien marked against unaccepted shares will be released, Sebi said in a circular.

The measures will reduce the systematic risks associated with the movement of securities from the demat account of shareholders to clearing corporation account and vice versa and make the process more investor friendly.

Under the existing mechanism, the shares tendered by the shareholders are required to be directly transferred to the account maintained by the clearing corporation and different tendering processes are being adopted by depositories. Such transfer involves systematic risk, substantial time and cost, the regulator noted.

The revised mechanism will be applicable to all the tender offers for which public announcement is made on or after October 15, 2021.

Explaining the procedure for tendering and settlement of shares through stock exchange, Sebi said that lien will be marked in the depository system by the depositories in the beneficial owner's demat account for the shares offered in tender offers. The details of shares marked as lien in clients' demat account will be provided by respective depositories to clearing corporations (CC).

Further, details in respect of shareholder's entitlement for tender offer process will be provided to CCs by issuer /registrar to an issue and share transfer agent (RTA) handling respective tender offer. CC will cancel excess blocked securities and securities will become free balance in shareholder's account.

On settlement date, all blocked shares mentioned in accepted bid will be transferred to CCs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021