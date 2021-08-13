Ad volumes and advertisers grow in July: Report

July proved to be a bountiful month for television channels, with advertising volumes rising by over 23 per cent to 145 million seconds as compared with the same month in the pre-pandemic 2019, a report said on Friday.

The volumes were up 15 per cent when compared with June 2021 and 14 per cent higher than July 2020, the Broadcast Audience Research Council said in its monthly report.

The volume growth was accompanied with a surge in number of advertisers who are peddling their wares on television, it said, pointing out that there was addition of 869 advertisers to take the list to 2,153 in July 2021. ''Ad volumes for July are promising, and this has further fuelled growth for the industry. Owing to a significant increase in the number of new brands and advertisers turning to television, the share of new entrants in the overall pie is the highest in July 2021 over the last three years,'' its head of client partnerships and revenue Aaditya Pathak said. Pathak added combined ad volumes for January to July 2021 are also the highest since 2018 at 1019 million seconds.

E-commerce, education, and agriculture categories have registered the highest ad volumes in July 2021, over the same period for 2019 and 2020. Volumes for auto, retail, telecom products and computers categories continue to revive steadily, it said, adding that with 2.01 million seconds ad volumes, Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University, a new entrant, found itself a spot among the top-10 advertisers for July 2021. While all language genres have registered a positive growth, Punjabi, Assamese, English and southern languages genres, led this growth in July over June 2021, it said.

