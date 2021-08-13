Left Menu

Norway to evacuate and close its embassy in Kabul, says foreign minister

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 13-08-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 20:15 IST
File Photo Image Credit: zimbio.com
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway will close its embassy in Kabul and evacuate its diplomats as well as its local employees and their families, Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said on Friday.

Western embassies and aid agencies have begun evacuating civilian staff from Afghanistan amid fears a Taliban advance could lead to the collapse of the U.S.-backed government.

