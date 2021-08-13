Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized in Mizoram

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore was seized close to the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district on Friday, an Assam Rifles statement said.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel and Customs Department officials raided Ruantlang village and seized 250 gm of heroin, it said.

The seized contraband was handed over to the Customs officials, the statement said, adding that drug smuggling along the India-Myanmar border is a major cause of concern for Mizoram.

