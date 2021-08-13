Left Menu

ICICI Home Finance launches on-the-spot home loan for workers having no ITR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 20:35 IST
ICICI Home Finance on Friday said it has launched an on-the-spot home loan for workers and self-employed who do not have income tax returns (ITR) to show their earnings.

Under the 'Big Freedom Month', ICICI Home Finance aims to assist home loan seekers who do not have income tax returns proof to buy their dream home, it said in a statement.

Carpenters, plumbers, electricians, tailors, painters, welders, auto mechanics, and auto taxi drivers, among others, can avail of the spot home loan by submitting PAN card, Aadhaar card and bank account statement of the past six months.

Prospective homebuyers can visit the ICICI HFC branch to get free consultation from experts.

ICICI Home Finance MD and CEO Anirudh Kamani said, ''Our on-the-spot sanction for home loans during the Big Freedom Month provides multiple home loan offerings... Each of our branches have local representatives, enabling us to offer loans quickly with minimal documentation.'' Home loan seekers can avail a subsidy of up to Rs 2.67 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a credit-linked subsidy scheme (CLSS) for economically weaker section (EWS) and low-income groups, it said.

