DMK govt presents first budget, AIADMK boycotts

Given the COVID-19 pandemic scenario, the time is not yet ripe for fiscal consolidation, the Tamil Nadu government said in its revised budget (2021-22) presented on Friday in the Assembly and targeted the previous AIADMK regime for ''half baked'' projects to provide economic stimulus and ''lax'' tax administration.

Initiating steps towards fulfilling its poll promises, the DMK government announced a price cut of Rs 3 per litre in petrol in the budget and said that the Rs 1,000 (per month) financial support scheme to women heads of households would be implemented as soon as the eligible households are identified.

The government would waive loans to the tune of Rs.2,756 crore due from self help groups to the co-operative credit societies and a provision of Rs 600 crore has been made.

The maternity leave would now be 12 months from 9 months for women government employees with ''less than two surviving children.'' An urban wage employment scheme to provide gainful employment to urban poor by engaging them in the creation and maintenance of public assets like parks and rejuvenation of water bodies would be implemented on a pilot basis and an initial allocation of Rs 100 crore has been made.

An urban development scheme, ''Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam'' with an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore (2021-22) would be launched.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, presenting the Revised Budget Estimates (RBE), said the revenue deficit (2021-22) is expected to go up from the ''unrealistic'' Interim Budget Estimates (IBE) of Rs.41,417.30 crore to Rs.58,692.68 crore in the RBE.

A fiscal path is being laid to reduce the revenue deficit in a phased manner and thereby enhance the allocation for creation of productive assets.

The government plans to borrow a net amount of Rs.92,484.50 crore during 2021-22, he said.

The outstanding debt as on 31 March 2022 would be Rs.5,77,987 crore after excluding back to back loan for GST compensation shortfall released by the Centre (2020-21 and 2021-22).

One of the key causes for the loss of revenue is the lax tax administration over the past decade, he said.

''We are confident that through improved administration and plugging of leakages, revenue collections can be substantially stepped up.'' The previous AIADMK government, which was in power from May 2011 to April 2021 had presented the interim budget in February this year.

Pointing to ''fiscal mismanagement of the past decade,'' he said reversing the decline is one of the important commitments of his government. The task, however, is daunting and cannot be completed at one go. ''It will need sustained efforts over at least two to three years.'' This is the first budget by the DMK government following assumption of power in May after a 10-year stint in opposition and this is also the first paperless budget in Tamil Nadu. The main opposition party AIADMK staged a walkout and boycotted the proceedings.

Leader of Opposition, K Palaniswami , speaking to reporters outside the House, said the DMK came to power after giving assurances that cannot be fulfilled. The promises include exempting Tamil Nadu from the ambit of NEET, he said, adding his party staged a walkout to condemn the DMK government. The AIADMK dubbed the Rs 3 cut in petrol price as a disappointment as the DMK had promised reducing Rs 5 per litre for petrol and there was no announcement on reducing diesel price. BJP state unit chief K Annamalai said the budget has no vision for Tamil Nadu. Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan said it was only disappointment for those who expected a budget for change.

The Minister said the government would revamp the implementation of Old Age Pensions scheme in Tamil Nadu and expand coverage to all deserving beneficiaries. ''Tamil Nadu will reclaim its legitimate position as the leader in provision of social security to the people of the State.'' In the RBE, an enhanced amount of Rs.4,807.56 crore is provided for social security pensions.

On the poll promise of cooperative jewel loan waiver, the Minister said a detailed assessment is required before the waiver is taken up, ''so that the truly eligible beneficiaries are benefitted and wrong doers are not rewarded.'' Thiaga Rajan said though estimates pointed to a negative, national growth rate of 7.3 per cent, Tamil Nadu's GSDP is poised for a positive growth at 2.02 per cent (2020-21) at constant prices and it showed the state economy's resilience.

In the guise of boosting capital expenditure to provide economic stimulus during the pandemic, the previous government had sanctioned several ''half baked and ill thought out projects in the last minute'' in the highways and irrigation sectors and for urban local bodies, the Minister said in his maiden budget presentation.

''We have made a careful analysis of such projects. Only genuinely beneficial projects justified on the basis of detailed cost benefit analysis will be implemented.'' Accordingly, the overall capital outlay (RBE 2021-22) has been scaled down to Rs.42,180.97 crore from the Rs.43,170.61 crore provided in the IBE, which is a 2.29 per cent decline. On this basis, the fiscal deficit (2021-22) is estimated to be at Rs.92,529.43 crore in the RBE and at 4.33 per cent of GSDP it would still be within the overall norms prescribed by the 15th Finance Commission.

The total revenue receipts of the state including Central transfers, are estimated to be Rs.2,02,495.89 crore in RBE as against the IBE of Rs.2,18,991.96 crore in 2021-22.

The State's Own Tax Revenue (SOTR), estimated to be Rs.1,35,641.78 crore in the IBE is projected to decrease to Rs.1,26,644.15 crore in the RBE.

The State's Own Non-Tax Revenue has been estimated at Rs.14,139.01 crore in the RBE, showing a decline of 9.65 per cent compared to IBE. The revenue expenditure is estimated at Rs.2,61,188.57 crore in the RBE revealing a marginal increase of growth of 0.30 per cent over IBE.

Though the decision of the previous government in February to increase the retirement age to 60 from 59 resulted in some savings in the budgeted revenue expenditure, the government had to incur an additional total expenditure of Rs.17,618.80 crore on pandemic related relief including livelihood cash support and additional food subsidy.

The Minister said targeted actions would be taken against tax evasion based on advanced data analytics. The total number of roving squads will be increased to 100 and equipped with vehicles and RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) reading devices to prevent movement of vehicles without bills.

''Stringent action including criminal action will be taken against tax evaders.'' An effective Samadhan Scheme would be launched to clear the pending dues of Rs.28,000 crore under Tamil Nadu Value Added Tax and other legacy legislations, he said. A Fossil Geological Park would be developed in Ariyalur and Perambalur districts at a cost of Rs.10 crore where indigenous fossils (six crore years old) are found. ''Singara Chennai 2.0'' (clean and green Chennai), cleaning up the metropolis without wall posters, new flyovers at three locations here are among the announcements the Minister made.

