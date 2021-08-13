Maha July rains: Rs 2,500 cr loss to industrial units in Mahad, Chiplun

The losses caused to the industrial sector in the Mahad-Chiplun belt of Maharashtra's Konkan area due to rains and floods in July were to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore, state industries minister Subhash Desai said on Friday.

He said the figure was part of the preliminary estimates of a damage assessment and survey carried out by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Advertisement

Manufactured products, machinery and raw material in industrial estates spread over 2,000 acres in Mahad and New Mahad were severely affected and the loss may be in the range of Rs 2,000 crore, while 50 of the 161 units in Chiplun industrial estate had suffered major damage, he said.

He said the rains had damaged roads and bridges in the industrial area, while water-logging in the MIDC office had soiled some documents, though efforts were on to ensure administration work was not hampered.

He also appealed to insurance firms to not insist on documents while checking claims and assured industrial units that the state government would help them.

The panchnamas are expected to be completed in a day or two, Desai informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)