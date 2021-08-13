TI Cycles launches Montra E-bicycle

Chennai, Aug 13 (PTI): TI Cycles has launched its first electric bicycle Montra City Unplugged -- for taking up short distance commute, the company said on Friday. The e-bicycle offered at a price of Rs 27,279 is built on a light weight alloy frame, and allows the user to toggle between manual and electric mode as per their convenience, a company statement said here.

The e-bicycles can travel upto 30kms in a single charge and at a maximum speed of upto 25km per hour.

''The short distance commute segment is dependent on choice and availability of public transport for most of us. With the launch of Montra E-bicycle, we want to give our customers the independence from the waiting period as they ride to their destination'', Tube Investments of India, MD, Vellayan Subbiah said.

Montra aims to resolve the inconvenience of waiting for public transport or hassle of looking for parking at short distances by providing a comfortable and convenient ride to one's destination, the company said.

''With electric being the future of mobility, e-bicycle shall become the most after sought mobility solution among the urban commuters. As a brand, Montra has always been a customer centric brand from being the first ones to use a carbon frame in the cycles in India to making electric cycles light weight today for a rapid, smooth and easier transportation'', he said.

The Montra E-bicycles would be available at company's network across the country, the statement added.

