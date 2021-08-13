Left Menu

Triveni Turbines June-qtr net flat at Rs 28 cr

Its total income jumped to Rs 189 crore, from Rs 169 crore a year ago.Dhruv M Sawhney, chairman and managing director, Triveni Turbines Limited, said In the last 15-18 months, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected public health, livelihoods and has decimated economies across the world. For the quarter under review, the company also continued to face restrictions in terms of travel and disruptions at customer end especially in international markets.

13-08-2021
Triveni Turbines on Friday posted a 1.8 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 27.8 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. During the April-June period of the previous financial year 2020-21, the company had clocked a PAT of Rs 27.3 crore, Bengaluru-based Triveni Turbines said in a statement. Its total income jumped to Rs 189 crore, from Rs 169 crore a year ago.

Dhruv M Sawhney, chairman and managing director, Triveni Turbines Limited, said: ''In the last 15-18 months, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected public health, livelihoods and has decimated economies across the world.'' ''For the quarter under review, the company also continued to face restrictions in terms of travel and disruptions at customer end especially in international markets. However, with more vaccinated work forces, increased domestic travel, Q1 FY 22 was relatively better than Q1 FY 21,'' he added. The company will continue to work closely with all stakeholders such as employees, customers, and suppliers, keeping health and safety as its top priority, Sawhney said. Triveni Turbines designs and manufactures industrial steam turbines.

