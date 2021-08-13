Sebi revises format for promoters, promoter group entities' shareholding disclosure

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday revised the format for disclosure of shareholding pattern of promoters and promoter group entities.

The shareholdings of promoters and promoter group entities, which are currently collectively disclosed under table II-Statement showing shareholding pattern of the promoter and promoter group, shall now be segregated into promoters and promoter group.

As per the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, it is mandatory that all entities falling under promoter and promoter group be disclosed separately in the shareholding pattern on the website of stock exchanges, in accordance with the format specified by Sebi.

''In the interest of transparency to the investors, all listed entities shall now provide such shareholding, segregated into promoter(s) and promoter group,'' Sebi said in a circular.

The regulator has also provided the revised format.

