CBIC asks field offices to allow only DoT-approved mobile signal boosters import

The CBIC has asked field offices to restrict imports of unauthorised wireless equipment and allow import of mobile signal repeaters/boosters based on licence. In an instruction to all Principal Chief Commissioners (Customs), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has flagged easy availability of unauthorised mobile signal repeaters/boosters in the grey market and on e-commerce platforms. Unauthorised operation of mobile signal repeater/booster has been a serious cause of concern for the licensed cellular Telecom Service Providers (TSP) to maintain the desired quality of service (QoS) in light of the interference caused by such repeaters. Certain models of walkie-talkie sets are also available for sale on the e-commerce platforms without any compliance to the regulatory requirement of DoT. As per the existing Import Policy provisions of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the mobile signal repeater/booster and walkie-talkie sets fall under the category of transmission apparatus and require import licence from the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology. The CBIC asked field officers to strictly adhere to the DGFT import policy in order to ''restrict the inflow of such unauthorized wireless equipment including mobile signal booster/repeater into the country''.

