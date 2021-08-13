Left Menu

GIC Re's standalone net loss widens to Rs 771 cr in Jun quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 22:37 IST
GIC Re's standalone net loss widens to Rs 771 cr in Jun quarter
  • Country:
  • India

GIC Re on Friday reported widening of its standalone net loss to Rs 771.73 crore for the June 2021 quarter on the back of huge underwriting losses.

The insurer had posted a net loss of Rs 557.47 crore in the year-ago quarter ended on June 30, 2020.

Its gross premium during April-June 2021 stood at Rs 14,289.92 crore, down from Rs 15,881.55 crore in the year-ago period, GIC Re said in a statement.

Underwriting loss is Rs 2,811.17 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with Rs 1,771.38 crore for the quarter ended June 2020, it said.

On a consolidated basis, there was a net loss of Rs 1,039.69 crore during the reported quarter, against Rs 497.07 crore loss a year ago.

The gross premium income stood at Rs 14,426.66 crore, against Rs 15,982.75 crore a year ago.

The company has global operations in South Africa, London and Moscow. It also has associate companies in Bhutan and Singapore, besides Agriculture Insurance Company of India Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021