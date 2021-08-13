Left Menu

Datamatics Global Services profit jumps 3-folds to Rs 39.5 crore

It also made a profit of Rs 3.65 crore on divestment of its subsidiary Cignex Datamatics Corporation BVI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 22:39 IST
Datamatics Global Services profit jumps 3-folds to Rs 39.5 crore
  • Country:
  • India

IT company Datamatics Global Services on Friday posted a close to three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 39.5 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company had registered a profit of Rs 13.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company during the quarter recorded a forex gain of Rs 10.1 crore from buy-back of equity shares held in overseas subsidiaries as an exceptional gain. It also made a profit of Rs 3.65 crore on divestment of its subsidiary Cignex Datamatics Corporation BVI. The consolidated revenue from operations of Datamatics Global Services increased marginally to Rs 287.74 crore during the reported quarter as compared to Rs 277 crore it recorded in the corresponding period of 2020-21.

The company made an investment of Rs 64.65 crore in two of its wholly owned subsidiaries. The management informed auditors that the investment is for long term and of strategic nature and the management is confident of turning around these companies in near future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021