Canada to require COVID-19 vaccines for federal government workers

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said that employees in the federally-regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sectors will also be required to be vaccinated, along with certain travelers. "This includes all commercial air travelers, passengers on interprovincial trains, and passengers on large marine vessels with overnight accommodations, such as cruise ships," Alghabra said in the same news conference.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 13-08-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 22:53 IST
Canada on Friday said it will soon require all federal public servants be vaccinated against COVID-19 and will also extend its vaccine requirement to travelers on commercial flights, interprovincial passenger trains and cruise ships.

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc said the vaccine requirement for public servants will be in place by early this fall and that he expects corporations owned by the federal government and other federally-regulated employers to follow suit. "We expect the federal public service to want to comply with this mandatory requirement," LeBlanc said in a news conference. "This is the best way to end the pandemic and allow the economy to safely remain open."

He added that testing and screening measures will be put in place for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said that employees in the federally-regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sectors will also be required to be vaccinated, along with certain travelers.

"This includes all commercial air travelers, passengers on interprovincial trains, and passengers on large marine vessels with overnight accommodations, such as cruise ships," Alghabra said in the same news conference. The government's vaccine requirements could prove to be a wedge issue when voters go to the polls in an election expected to be held in late September. While the vast majority of those who support the ruling Liberals favor vaccine passports, a third of Conservative voters oppose their use, according to a July EKOS Research poll.

A number of countries have made vaccines mandatory for healthcare workers. Some require proof of vaccination to access certain public spaces like bars and gyms.

