GE T&D loss at Rs 19.26 cr in June quarter

GE T&D India Ltd has reported a marginal decline in loss to Rs 19.26 crore for the June quarter. The company had posted a loss of Rs 20.32 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as per a BSE filing. Total income stood at Rs 638.42 crore in the quarter compared to Rs 650.27 crore in the same period a year ago.

