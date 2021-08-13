Left Menu

RattanIndia Power net loss widens to Rs 824 cr in June quarter

RattanIndia Power on Friday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 824.42 crore for the June quarter. It had logged a consolidated net loss of Rs 450.78 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 23:07 IST
RattanIndia Power net loss widens to Rs 824 cr in June quarter
  • Country:
  • India

RattanIndia Power on Friday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 824.42 crore for the June quarter. It had logged a consolidated net loss of Rs 450.78 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, it said in a regulatory filing. Total income in the quarter stood at Rs 950.43 crore as compared to Rs 268.07 crore in the same period a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021