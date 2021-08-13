RattanIndia Power net loss widens to Rs 824 cr in June quarter
RattanIndia Power on Friday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 824.42 crore for the June quarter. It had logged a consolidated net loss of Rs 450.78 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, it said in a regulatory filing.
RattanIndia Power on Friday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 824.42 crore for the June quarter. It had logged a consolidated net loss of Rs 450.78 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, it said in a regulatory filing. Total income in the quarter stood at Rs 950.43 crore as compared to Rs 268.07 crore in the same period a year ago.
