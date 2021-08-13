Left Menu

5 killed, 6 critically injured in autorickshaw-bus collision in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-08-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 23:56 IST
5 killed, 6 critically injured in autorickshaw-bus collision in Bengal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least five people, including three children, died on the spot and six others critically injured in a head-on collision between a bus and an autorickshaw in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place on NH 117 at Fatepur in Falta police station area when a bus coming from the opposite direction lost control and collided with the autorickshaw carrying around 12-14 passengers to a marriage function, an officer said.

Five people died on the spot, while six others are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Diamond Harbour and their condition is stated to be critical, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
2
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
3
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany
4
First Google Cloud Startup Summit happening on September 9

First Google Cloud Startup Summit happening on September 9

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021