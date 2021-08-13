5 killed, 6 critically injured in autorickshaw-bus collision in Bengal

At least five people, including three children, died on the spot and six others critically injured in a head-on collision between a bus and an autorickshaw in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place on NH 117 at Fatepur in Falta police station area when a bus coming from the opposite direction lost control and collided with the autorickshaw carrying around 12-14 passengers to a marriage function, an officer said.

Five people died on the spot, while six others are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Diamond Harbour and their condition is stated to be critical, he added.

