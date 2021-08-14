Left Menu

Two of family die of electrocution while trying to save child

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-08-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 00:22 IST
Two of family die of electrocution while trying to save child
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The mother and the grandmother of a child died due to electric shock on Friday when they attempted to rescue the two-year-old who accidently touched an earth wire at Thiruvallam near here, police said.

Police said the child touched an earth wire but miraculously escaped. However, her mother, Neethu Mohan (27) and her grandmother Henna Mohan (60) were killed.

''The inquest of the bodies will be done on Saturday. The child survived but has received injury in her hand,'' a police official told PTI, adding that the minor's condition is stable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
2
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
3
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany
4
First Google Cloud Startup Summit happening on September 9

First Google Cloud Startup Summit happening on September 9

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021