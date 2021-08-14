Two of family die of electrocution while trying to save child

The mother and the grandmother of a child died due to electric shock on Friday when they attempted to rescue the two-year-old who accidently touched an earth wire at Thiruvallam near here, police said.

Police said the child touched an earth wire but miraculously escaped. However, her mother, Neethu Mohan (27) and her grandmother Henna Mohan (60) were killed.

''The inquest of the bodies will be done on Saturday. The child survived but has received injury in her hand,'' a police official told PTI, adding that the minor's condition is stable.

