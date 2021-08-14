Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 00:50 IST
Intel discloses small stake in crypto exchange Coinbase

Intel Corp on Friday disclosed a stake worth less than a million dollars in U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. The chipmaker held about 3,014 shares of Coinbase's Class A common stock as of June 30, Intel said in a regulatory filing. The Coinbase shares would be worth around $788,191, based on trading price of $261.51 at 15:01 pm ET on Friday.

Intel did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. Major players have doubled down on crypto holdings including star stock picker Cathie Wood and Tesla Inc Chief Elon Musk.

One of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, Coinbase went public through a direct listing in April, which saw its valuation rise to as high as $112 billion on the first day of trading.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

