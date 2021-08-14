Left Menu

Britain's drug regulator set to make 25% of its staff redundant -FT

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2021 02:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 02:03 IST
Britain's drug regulator is set to make 25% of its staff redundant amid financial pressures, with up to 300 staff members being at risk of losing their jobs, the Financial Times reported on Friday. Senior personnel at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have expressed "deep concern" over the plans, the report added, citing a letter to the agency's board by senior staff.

The need for budget cuts at the MHRA is driven in part by Brexit and the loss of millions of pounds of annual income from its role authorising medicines in the European Union. It has also been caused by a squeeze in government funding, the FT said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

