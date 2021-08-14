FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Drugmakers Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna are expected to make billions of dollars from COVID-19 booster shots in a market that could for years rival the $6 billion in annual sales for flu vaccines, analysts and healthcare investors say. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE
* The German government has designated the Israel, Turkey and the United States as high-risk countries, triggering a minimum five-day quarantine requirement for those who are unvaccinated, the Funke media group reported. * Norway's government will end some restrictions related to the pandemic, it said, but stopped short of announcing a full reopening of the economy.
ASIA-PACIFIC * Hundreds more defence personnel will deploy next week to Sydney to help enforce the city's lockdown after authorities on Friday reported the biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases from the outbreak which is spreading beyond Australia's largest city.
** India expects to get about 266 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in August as a simpler licensing process has helped the government secure far more than earlier expected, the president of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party said on Friday. * Indonesia's capital reopened its retail malls this week to an exclusive crowd - shoppers vaccinated against coronavirus.
AMERICAS ** The U.S. agency that regulates workplace safety issued guidance on Friday urging employers to require many fully vaccinated workers to wear masks to protect unvaccinated colleagues and customers, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.
** The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer Inc-BioNTech and Moderna Inc for people with compromised immune systems. ** Canada on Friday said it will soon require all federal public servants and many other workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as it looks to boost its already world-leading inoculation rate amid a Delta-driven surge in new infections.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Morocco received a shipment of 600,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as it expands its inoculation campaign to younger people following a surge in cases, said Said Afif, a member of the health ministry's scientific committee.
* South Africa's health minister Joe Phaahla said authorities would not would recommend a relaxation of lockdown measures from its current Level 3, despite an overall downward trend in infections as the country grapples with a third wave. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* The World Health Organization said it was setting up a new group to trace the origins of the coronavirus, seeking to end what it called "political point scoring" that had hampered investigations. * Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine candidate has received regulatory approval for mid- to late-stage trials, the government's ministry of science and technology said in a statement.
ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global stock markets hit new record highs on Friday, boosted by forecast-beating corporate earnings, but the dollar and Treasury yields fell after data showed U.S. consumer confidence plummeted in early August.
* Oil fell on Friday, but was on track to post a slight weekly gain, broadly shrugging off a warning from the International Energy Agency that the spread of coronavirus variants is slowing oil demand. (Compiled by Veronica Snoj, Federico Maccioni and Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Maju Samuel)
