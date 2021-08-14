Yeshwantpur-Karwar train restored

Bowing to public demand, the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has decided to resume services of Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly (daytime) express between Mangaluru and Karwar. The service was cancelled between Mangaluru junction and Karwar in May. The restoration of services will initially be for a period of three months.

The South Western Railway (SWR) which runs the train, issued the notification for resumption of the service on Friday after KRCL gave the nod.

Train No. 06211 will resume service with effect from August 16 till November 26 between Mangaluru junction and Karwar and the pairing train No. 06212 will resume service between Karwar and Mangaluru junction from August 17 till November 27. The trains will run as fully reserved special services, a release from SWR said.

The Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly special (daytime) express has an additional attraction for travellers as it has two vistadome coaches which offer pristine view of the Western Ghats on the route between Sakleshpur and Mangaluru.

