Tata Power Solar bags Rs 386 crore battery energy storage system project at Leh

Tata Power Solar Systems has received a notice of award to build 50MWp solar PV plant with 50MWh battery energy storage system project at Phyang village in Leh, Ladakh.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-08-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 10:53 IST
The company's order pipeline stands at 4GWp with value of Rs 12,414 crore. Image Credit: ANI
Tata Power Solar Systems has received a notice of award to build 50MWp solar PV plant with 50MWh battery energy storage system project at Phyang village in Leh, Ladakh. The order value is Rs 386 crore and the commercial operation date is set for March 2023.

This will be India's first co-located large-scale battery energy storage system solution as well as the first large-scale solar PV project in the union territory of Ladakh to be set up at a high altitude of 3,600 meters above sea level. The scope of work includes design, engineering, supply and procurement, construction of solar photovoltaic grid-connected power plant project and battery energy storage system on a turnkey basis along with 10 years of operations and maintenance services.

With the addition of this project, the order pipeline of Tata Power Solar now stands at 4GWp with the value of Rs 12,414 crore. Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director, said the company has always been at the forefront of generating renewable energy coupled with innovative solutions.

"This project is a testament of contribution towards developing an advanced ecosystem for faster adoption of clean energy across the nation," he said in a statement. Tata Power Solar has executed large projects, including 150MW Ayana at Ananthapur, 50 MW Kasargod at Kerala, 56MW Greenko, 30MWp Solar Power Plant at Lapanga in Odisha, 105MWp of floating solar at Kayamkulam (under implementation).

It has also won an auction conducted by Gujarat for 400 MW of projects to be built at Dholera Solar Park. (ANI)

