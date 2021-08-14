Left Menu

Allcargo Logistics net grows over 3-folds to Rs 106 cr in June qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 12:05 IST
Allcargo Logistics net grows over 3-folds to Rs 106 cr in June qtr
Allcargo Logistics Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Allcargo Logistics' net profit surged over three-folds to Rs 106 crore in the June 2021 quarter over the same month a year ago, helped by volume growth and transformation initiatives.

The integrated logistics company had posted a net profit of Rs 30 crore in Q1FY21, according to a release.

Revenue from operations rose 66 per cent to Rs 3,449 crore in the quarter under consideration as against Rs 2,077 crore clocked in the June quarter of the previous fiscal.

The multimodal transport operations business witnessed sustained growth on the back of volume expansion and transformation initiatives in favourable market conditions, Allcargo Logistics said.

Also, the digital platform ECU360 continues to gain traction and is increasing share in overall bookings, it added.

''Despite the challenging scenario, we have delivered strong performance in this quarter banking on our digitally-enabled integrated logistics framework and the strong turnaround and transformation journey. Overall, the business has shown resilience during the quarter with volume growth,'' said Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, Allcargo Logistics, ECU Worldwide and Gati Ltd.

He added that the company would continue to deliver value to its stakeholders by further enhancing focus across the group on asset-light approach and digitisation to drive growth and profitability.

The CFS-ICD business continues to deliver strong performance despite the challenging economic scenario and reported net income of Rs 34.27 crore for the quarter, it said.

The express logistics operations under Gati have been impacted by the lockdowns imposed in different regions, it said, adding, however, the business is now returning to normalcy.

Express distribution business segment revenue increased from Rs 164 crore in the first quarter last fiscal to Rs 301 crore in Q1FY22.

The contract logistics business, which is under ACCI, in which Allcargo owns around 61 per cent stake, continues to demonstrate resilience with revenue and profit showing significant growth in the quarter, the company said.

ACCI witnessed a growth of 156 per cent in revenue and a 72 per cent spike in EBITDA to Rs 31.45 crore in the reporting quarter compared to Rs 18.23 crore in the June quarter of FY'21. The company manages nearly 5-million sq ft warehousing space under its operations, as per the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021