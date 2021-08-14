Lebanon's c.bank: ready to use mandatory reserves if law issued

Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh said the bank is ready to use its mandatory reserves to finance fuel imports if the necessary legislation is passed, adding that this could be done quickly.

In an interview broadcast on Saturday, Salameh said central bank reserves stood at $14 billion. He said the formation of a new government with a reform programme was another way to resolve the crisis in Lebanon, which is suffering crippling fuel shortages.

