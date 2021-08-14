THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES’ BRANDS LAUNCH ON BODDESS.COM

14th August, 2021, New Delhi - Boddess.com, a fast emerging multi-brand beauty tech retailer by House of Beauty added five international beauty brands from The Estée Lauder Companies, to its 75+ brands portfolio in its second year of business and now allows customers to try on products from the comfort of their home. The Estée Lauder Companies’ cosmetics brands are some of the most recognized and prestigious names in the beauty world such as M·A·C, Bobbi Brown, Estée Lauder, Clinique and Smashbox Cosmetics. These leading brands are revolutionaries in the beauty industry for their unparalleled quality and product portfolio. Boddess.com digitalizes luxury with its technological expertise. The Boddess virtual pro tool is a one of kind integration of technology and AI taking beauty to a new level. Boddess Virtual Pro tool includes a virtual makeup tool for customers to try shades of lipstick, eyeshadows, foundation, blush, and eyebrow products. This innovation provides a new way for consumers to experience luxurious beauty brands at their fingertips. Dedicated to providing an exceptional beauty & wellness experience, the platform constantly invests in the improvement and innovation of its tech tools. Their AR and VR technology allows consumers to pick their perfect shade of foundation, lipstick, eyeshadow and more and even analyze their skin to ensure consumers purchase the products that truly work for them. Additionally, Boddess Beauty offers one on one free consultations with in-house experts to educate customers about products that may be right for them. The Estée Lauder Companies’ consumers can now enjoy the individualized shopping experience on Boddess. The Estée Lauder Companies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Clinique, M·A·C, Bobbi Brown, Smashbox Cosmetics, GLAMGLOW, Aveda amongst several others. Many of the iconic brands of the company have created a mark with some of the best- known products such as the Clinique 3-Step skincare, Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair serum and M·A·C, Viva Glam lipsticks to name a few. Since the company’s foundation in the mid-1940s, it has been influencing and leading the world of luxury beauty. Boddess.com is excited to have The Estée Lauder Companies’ collection of brands that are rooted in bringing the best to everyone they touch and being the best in everything they do. They have gained a worldwide reputation for high-touch beauty, luxury, and superior quality. Similarly, Boddess.com aims to revolutionize beauty and wellness to make every woman her best, most confident and self-empowered. Boddess.com aspires to transform the way people discover beauty and grooming by combining cutting-edge technology, experiential retail and the finest brands from around the world.

Ritika Sharma, Founder and CEO of House of Beauty shared her excitement about the launch saying: “I am thrilled to launch these magnificent brands from The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. on Boddess.com. These brands are no stranger to the audience and hold a special place in the hearts of beauty and skincare enthusiasts. Our aim with this extensive brand launch is to provide our customers with this luxury offering on our platform, virtual try on and making these products available at the safety of their home.” Elaborating on the partnership, Rohan Vaziralli, General Manager, The Estée Lauder Companies, India added, “Recognizing that shopping preferences were evolving in India with the rise of online, we knew that strategically expanding our e-Commerce penetration would be fundamental to our growth in the market. We appreciate Boddess’ vision and integration of technology with beauty that allows the market a newfound experience. With the consumers moving to various online channels to experience beauty, The Estée Lauder Companies India being the prestige market leader, will continue to provide high-touch services and experiences to our consumers.” Since its inception, Boddess has grown exponentially and is committed to providing a skillfully curated assortment of skincare, makeup & hair care products to its consumers. With the massive shift in online business, the multi beauty tech platform is staying ahead of the curve by offering its consumers a revolutionary and personalized buying experience. Through this forethought business model, Boddess aspires to be a one-stop-shop destination for all beauty and skincare needs and bringing international brands to your doorstep. About Boddess® Boddess® promoted by House of Beauty Pvt. Ltd. is a beauty and wellness Specialist Company in India, which focuses on presenting global and cult celebrity beauty brands via various platforms. It asserts itself as a brand building platform and helps beauty brands to develop in the Indian market aligning to brand strategy via investment in Branding, Retail Distribution, Marketing, Education, Training, Local Operations, e-Commerce and other channels. About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, BECCA, Too Faced and Dr. Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

Advertisement

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)