Delhi govt to redesign, beautify 540 km-long roads in city according to European standards: Kejriwal

The Delhi government will redesign and beautify 540 kilometre-long roads in the national capital according to European standards, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday. The chief minister visited a pilot project which he said was on the nearly 800-meter-long Chirag Delhi-Sheikh Saray stretch.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 15:09 IST
Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi government will redesign and beautify 540 kilometer-long roads in the national capital according to European standards, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday. The chief minister visited a pilot project which he said was on the nearly 800-meter-long Chirag Delhi-Sheikh Saray stretch. He said the stretch will be evaluated and its shortcomings will be rectified.

''Now, we will undertake beautification and redesigning of 540 kms of 100 feet wide roads on the line of European standards under the first phase,'' he told reporters.

The agencies of the Delhi government, including the Public Works Department, own 1,280 kilometer-long roads in the city.

''The roads of Delhi are being beautified and redesigned. Inspected a sample design of a road today. Now, we will beautify 540 km long roads,'' he tweeted after the visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

