BSNL carries out massive upgrades of Lakshadweep Satellite Bandwidth

Paving the way for people of Lakshadweep to have better accessibility to various broadband services and e-governance initiatives of the administration, the state-owned telecom firm BSNL on Saturday launched a high capacity satellite-based connectivity facility for the archipelago. The sought-after initiative was launched under the Universal Service Obligation (USO) project funded by the Department of Telecommunications.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), in 2014, had assessed bandwidth needs of the islands of Lakshadweep to be about 7.6 Gbps.

On the basis of this assessment, BSNL added 216 Mbps capacity to take the total available bandwidth in the islands to 318 Mbps in 2018. Later, ISRO allocated transponders for additional 1,500 Mbps and loaned its hardware to BSNL.

This enabled partial utilization of the 1,500 Mbps and took the bandwidth availability in the island to 1.07 Gbps in 2019.

''BSNL has now installed and commissioned new hardware which will allow the complete 1,500 Mbps capacity to be utilized,'' it said adding that with this, Lakshadweep's bandwidth is set to increase by 70% taking the available bandwidth to 1.71 Gbps.

The increased bandwidth will translate into better telecom services, with lesser call drops and fewer call congestion. The improved data services will benefit islanders as well as the tourists visiting the islands, it said.

Further, it will allow the Lakshadweep administration to provide services electronically and the students will also have greater learning platforms online.

Minister of State for Communication, Devusinh Chauhan, dedicated the project to the nation.

On this Occasion, he appreciated BSNL's effort to complete this project of national importance despite Covid restrictions in Island, an official statement said here.

Lauding the Lakshadweep administration for extending all logistical support to BSNL proactively, Chauhan said without their active support this project was not feasible to execute in such a short period.

He further said this is only the beginning of a new era in the archipelago.

''Already BSNL, under USOF funding, has started working on laying the Submarine Cable between Kochi and Lakshadweep and also on another project of augmentation of Satellite Connectivity from 1.71 Gbps to 3.46 Gbps,'' he said. This shows the commitment of the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to digitally integrate all parts of the country into one Digital India platform, the minister added.

The project was inaugurated by making a video call by the minister to the Lakshadweep administration. The function was attended virtually by Praful Khoda Patel, Administrator Lakshadweep also. On this occasion, while thanking BSNL, he assured that his administration would continue to extend all support to BSNL, a statement said. Patel also expressed his appreciation and gratitude for USOF for supporting Connectivity projects in the island. The support and coordination with ministries and wireless planning and coordination wing by Mohammed Faizal P P, the Member of Parliament of Lakshadweep, also helped BSNL to complete this project within the time, it said.

''BSNL has agreed to waive off the 15% facilitation fee for this project,'' the statement added.

