Sobha Q1 profit up 73pc at Rs 11 cr

Realty firm Sobha Ltd on Saturday reported a 73 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 11.4 crore for the quarter ended June. Its net profit stood at Rs 6.6 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 525 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 359.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing. Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)