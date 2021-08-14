Metro operations to be curtailed on Pink Line for more than 3 weeks

Services on Delhi Metro's Pink Line will be curtailed from night of August 16 to September 10 for the integration of a signalling system between two stations, officials said on Saturday.

In a major boost for Delhi Metro, the small segment of its Pink Line at Trilokpuri, which had proved to be a bottleneck for the DMRC authorities for a long time, was inaugurated on August 6, making it the longest operational corridor of the network.

Advertisement

With this, the 59-km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line, which spans 38 stations, had become fully linked for the first time.

The DMRC on a statement on Saturday said, to integrate the signalling system between recently-opened Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 section of the Pink Line, services are to be curtailed on from August 16 night till September 10.

First train service from both the ends (Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar) will commence at 6.30 am (instead of present 6 am), it said.

Similarly, the last train service from both the ends will start at 10 pm instead of 11 pm.

''On Sundays, services from both the ends will continue to commence from 8 am (as is the present practice) but the last train service from both the ends will start at 10 pm (instead of present 11 pm),'' the statement said.

First and last train services with normal schedule from 6 am to 11 pm on Pink Line will resume from September 11, the DMRC said.

The completion of the Pink Line has connected important landmarks of the city, such as the Anand Vihar Railway station, Anand Vihar ISBT, Nizamuddin Railway station, markets in South Extension, INA and Lajpat Nagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)