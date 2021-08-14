Russia says firefighting aircraft crashes in Turkey - Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-08-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 18:54 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that five Russian servicemen and three Turkish citizens were on board a Be-200 firefighting aircraft that has crashed in Turkey, Interfax news agency reported.
The plane crashed near Adana when it was about to land, the military said. There were no details on any casualties yet.
