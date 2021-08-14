Demand for engineering, metal formed products huge, says TII

Chennai, Aug 14 (PTI): Tube Investments of India (TII) sees a good demand for engineering and metal formed products with scope for exports bright in the wake of the opening of overseas markets during the quarter ending June 30, 2021, an official of the company has said. The Chennai-based Murugappa Group company declared its performance for the quarter when the firm recorded a standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 96.96 crore against a net loss at Rs 58.95 crore. For the year ending March 31, 2021, the standalone PAT was Rs 273.18 crore. The standalone total income for the quarter grew to Rs 1,267.64 crore from Rs 384.21 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. In a statement, chairman of the company M A M Arunachalam said, ''The company witnessed good demand for the engineering and metal formed products. The signs of exports are encouraging with the opening of overseas markets. With the revival of the operations, we expect the momentum to pick up in the coming months.'' On the financial performance, he said, ''TII has seen a good performance for the quarter despite partial disruption in the operations in some of the businesses of the company due to the impact of COVID-19.'' The revenue for the quarter in the engineering business was Rs 815 crore compared to Rs 164 crore in the corresponding quarter the previous year. The metal formed products business reported a revenue of Rs 245 crore as against Rs 97 crore made last year.

The mobility segment, comprising bi-cycle business, reported a revenue of Rs 172 crore compared to Rs 100 crore last fiscal. Revenue in the industrial chains and new businesses segments was Rs 88 crore as against Rs 30 crore registered in the same quarter the previous year. Shanthi Gears Ltd, a subsidiary company, engaged in manufacturing of gears, saw a revenue of Rs 67 crore for the quarter against Rs 25 crore last year. CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, another subsidiary, in which TII holds 53.16 per cent stake, made a consolidated revenue of Rs 1,050 crore against Rs 363 crore in the same quarter last year, the statement added.

