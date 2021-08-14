Russia says crash of firefighting plane in Turkey killed eight - Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-08-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 19:40 IST
The Russian defence ministry said on Saturday that eight people had been killed in a crash of a firefighting Be-200 plane in Turkey, Interfax news agency reported.
The military said earlier that five Russian servicemen and three Turkish citizens were on board.
