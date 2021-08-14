First farm budget in TN aims at increasing income of ryots: CII

Chennai, Aug 14 (PTI): The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Tamil Nadu, on Saturday welcomed the first-ever agricultural budget of the State government by saying the announcements would help increase farm produce.

The budget, presented by the Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare M R K Panneerselvam, would help in not only increasing the produce but also enhance the income of farmers, said chairman of CII-TN S Chandrakumar.

The incentives for organic cultivation, increased allocation for fruit crop production, millet procurement from farmers and the creation of an export zone for drumstick are welcome, he said in a press release.

The announcements to set up a centre for research on turmeric in Erode and subsidy for solar-powered pump sets were some of the key recommendations made by the CII, he said.

The proposals to increase cultivable lands, give incentives for palm-tree cultivation, promote coconut cultivation and create 1,100 farmer-producer organisations and train farmers in cultivation as per market demand would increase farm output, he said.

