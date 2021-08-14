Innovation and investment facility launched in Arunachal to boost startup ecosystem

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday inaugurated an innovation and investment facility here as part of an entrepreneurship development programme of the state government.

Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park (APIIP) at Niti Vihar will go long way in creating a vibrant ecosystem for young entrepreneurs and a knowledge-based economy, the CM said. On the occasion, the chief minister awarded seed funds to 31 of 4,000 participants of the Entrepreneurship Development Programme 2020.

''Top 10 entrepreneurs each received Rs 5 lakh, while 21 others got R 4 lakh each. They will also be provided with incubation support,'' an official said. Speaking on the way forward of the startup initiative, Khandu asked officials of the investment division of his government to develop the park as a world-class facility and make sure that the state can produce entrepreneurs who can run sustainable businesses.

Despite the challenges arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic, the investment division of the Arunachal Pradesh government has managed to conclude the first phase of the programme, the official said.

The chief minister hoped that the park would be able to connect all the startup firms in the state.

"Through this centre, the government can promote tourism, agriculture and allied sectors which are on the priority list for growth," Khandu said. He stressed the need to increase indigenous production of vegetables and meat so that the dependency on other states gets reduced.

"Launching of APIIP is the starting point of a vision," Khandu said, adding that the government will strengthen its investment division by providing all supports and will review the entrepreneurship programme. He claimed that connectivity has been improved as road constructions are going on across the state and several places such as Tawang, Basar, Ziro will be linked by railways soon. "Work on Holongi airport is going on in full swing, and if all goes smoothly, we will be able to launch it on August 15 next year," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who holds the Planning and Investment portfolio, expressed his happiness for the performance of young entrepreneurs of the state.

Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Programme was launched by Khandu on August 15 last year.

