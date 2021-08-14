Kolkata eateries hail govt decision to extend business hours

Restaurants in Kolkata on Saturday welcomed the West Bengal government's decision to extend the business time of eateries till 10:30 pm from the current 8 pm from August 16, saying it will help patrons have a dine-out experience in the true sense.

Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India President Sudesh Poddar said that its members are taking steps to operate the facilities for two more hours.

''Since the partial easing of restrictions from June, dining time had to be squeezed to ensure that the 8 pm closing deadline is not missed. This might have deprived many patrons at late evening hours. But now the restaurants are looking forward to accommodate more patrons,'' Poddar said.

The West Bengal government on Friday allowed all shops and business establishments including bars and restaurants to remain open till usual working hours but not beyond 10.30 PM. However, they have to operate at 50 per cent of the capacity.

The owners of popular eating joints such as Mocambo, Aminia, Oudh 1590, Chowman and Arsalan in the city hailed the decision of the state to extend business hours. ''We had been apprehensive whether diners would come when restaurants were allowed to open till 8 pm. But they did, and we had to turn away several patrons who came late as we had to close it strictly at 8 pm,'' Nitin Kothari, the owner of iconic Mocambo and Peter Cat restaurants in Park Street area of the city, said, Thankfully, from August 16 onwards late diners would be able to enjoy food sitting at restaurants, he said adding that the response from patrons was ''very encouraging'' especially during weekends in the recent time.

