Czech diplomats to be evacuated to Kabul airport

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 14-08-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 21:48 IST
Czech diplomats to be evacuated to Kabul airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Czech Republic's Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek says he has decided to immediately evacuate Czech diplomats from the Czech Embassy in the capital of Afghanistan to Kabul's international airport.

Kulhanek says the decision was based on information from the allies and the Czech ambassador.

Czech leaders will meet later on Saturday to discuss what to do next due to the serious situation in Afghanistan where a Taliban offensive has now encircled Kabul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

